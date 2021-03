Sonora Fairground Testing Site Closed, 1 COVID Case In Tuolumne, 5 In Calaveras

Covid-19 Regional Report Tuesday View Photo

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports one new COVID-19 community case, a boy age 17 or under who appears to be isolating. One case is hospitalized and five individuals were released from isolation.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,995 cases split between 2,579 community cases and the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases remain at 1,416. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports SCC has two active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison today. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,510 and the total number of tests administered is 76,626. The state’s vaccine dashboard has 21,310 doses administered in Tuolumne.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports five new COVID-19 cases today with the county’s total cases at 1,951 and active cases increased two to eleven. Recoveries increased three to 1,890. The report has one active COVID-19 hospitalization. In total there are 897 men, 1,000 women and 18 with no gender reported. The total number of people over 65 years old increased by two, the number identified with COVID since the pandemic began is 430.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: As reported here Tuolumne is in the Red Tier along with Calaveras. Evaluations are done by the state on Tuesday. Today’s data and tier assignments are based on the week ending March 6 with a 4.1 case rate and 1.3 test positivity rate. Public health says “In addition to getting a vaccine when it becomes available to you, continuing to follow preventive measures such as physical distancing, wearing a face covering, and staying home when sick or experiencing symptoms will help us continue on the path to the Orange Tier and avoid moving back to Purple.” More Tier Level details are on our Coronavirus page here.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health is continuing its vaccination efforts and encourage the public to get vaccinated as it becomes available to them. They are vaccinating those age 55 and older and age 18-64 with defined high-risk health conditions (more detail here) as well as those in the following sectors being approved by the state: foster/resource parents, transit/transportation, utilities, those who work with the homeless population, and high-risk congregate settings such as shelters and detention facilities. To be put on the list to be notified call 533-7440.

The State has announced the statewide rollout of a new COVID vaccination registration system called MyTurn. At this time, Tuolumne Public Health still recommends completing their online vaccine inquiry form (if the form is not working call 533-7440) if you are interested in getting the vaccine to ensure that Tuolumne can contact you.

Calaveras is using California’s My Turn platform for vaccination clinics at Frogtown, 2465 Gun Club Road in Angels Camp. To find out if you are eligible to be vaccinated sign up at https://myturn.ca.gov Our vaccine information page is here.

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site will be open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. It was closed today due to a staffing shortage, it is planned to open again tomorrow. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 3/15 18 2 1,628 36 Calaveras 3/15 11 5 1,951 50 Mariposa 3/16 3 2 398 7 Mono 3/16 13 6 971 4 Stanislaus 3/16 681 42 51,748 974 Tuolumne 3/16 10 1 3,995 59 For other county-level statistics view our page here.