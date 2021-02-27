No More Roadblocks For Construction Of New Bank Of Stockton Branch

Front building rendering for the new Bank Of Stockton on S. Washington Street View Photos

Sonora, CA – Construction could begin at any time for a new Bank Of Stockton branch to be housed on a vacant lot in downtown Sonora.

After an appeal to the city council in December by two separate parties regarding the design of the building not meshing with the historic downtown district and worries about reduced parking, the green light was given, as reported here. Sonora Community Development Specialist Kim Campbell tells Clarke Broadcasting that a design and site plan permit was issued this week for the 3,500 square ft. building. The new facility on 549 South Washington Street/Highway 49 includes covered drive-thru banking and an atm, which can be viewed in the draft renderings in the image box.

The new branch will be built on the lot where several dilapidated homes were set ablaze in December of 2016 for a local fire training exercise, detailed here. Campbell did not have any word from the bank on a groundbreaking or a projected completion date. Bank officials have not yet responded to our calls regarding the project.