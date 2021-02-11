Another Round Of Road Closures For Tree Removal After Winter Storms

Damage from recent storms in Tuolumne County View Photo

Tuolumne County – Tuolumne County Public Works officials want to alert the public to several road closures due to damage cleanup after the recent winter storms.

For the next two days, PG&E subcontractors will be working on urgent tree removal operations on several county roads. It will result in sections and some full road closures. The county provided the list below:

• Friday, February 12, 2021 – 24992 Jordan Way E. (Odd Fellows) 7:00am-12:00pm

• Friday, February 12, 2021 – 23101 Strauch Dr. and Mono Pass 12:00pm-5:30pm

• Saturday, February 13, 2021 – 18718 Motherlode Dr. with partial closure of Joaquin Gully 7:00am-1:30pm

• Saturday, February 13, 2021 – 24144 Olo Win Trail 1:30pm-5:30pm

The county asks travelers to use caution in the cone zones and obey detours signs.

As reported here, communities along the Highway 108 corridor were hit hardest by the storms that left thousands without electricity for several days. Many were snowed in, as regular plows could not get through the up to eight feet of snow blanketing the area, as reported here. One elderly man was even trapped inside his home due to the significant snow and had to be rescued, as detailed here.