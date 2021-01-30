Power Outages Linger In Mother Lode After Winter Storms

PGE lingering power outages after snowstorm in the Mother Lode 1-30-21 View Photos

Sonora, CA – Power outages persist for several thousand in the Mother Lode after this week’s winter storms with new ones in Pinecrest, Strawberry and Buck Meadows in Tuolumne.

A new outage this morning impacting the Strawberry and Pinecrest area has left 1,472 customers in the dark. There are another 121 customers without electricity in the Buck Meadows added to 90 that lost their lights on Thursday morning. The utility attributes the outages to the weather.

That brings the total outages in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties once again to nearly 10,000, that same as on Thursday, reported here. Some customers have been without lights since Wednesday. That breaks down to 5,218 customers in Tuolumne and 4,409 in Calaveras for a total of 9,708.

PG&E reports most of the outages are due to the massive snowfall and windy weather that brought down damaged transformers and brought down power poles and lines. The company has not given any update on restoration times.