Storm Traffic Hazards All Around Mother Lode

Caltrans Officials Work To Clear Highway 108 View Photo

Sonora, CA — Travel with caution today, especially if you are heading to the higher elevations.

Based on the number of incidents reported to the California Highway Patrol, the area around Arnold, and above, along the Highway 4 corridor, is among the hardest hit by the winter storm system.

The CHP reports that there are traffic hazards involving downed PG&E lines in the 300 block of Russell Drive, 3400 block of Venado Drive and the 1700 block of Pine Cone Drive.

There is also an unknown traffic hazard on Highway 4 near Blagen Road.

In addition, Highway 4 is closed in the Dorrington area near Meko Drive due to heavy snowfall.

In Tuolumne County there is a rockslide reported on Highway 120/New Priest Grade and Caltrans has been requested to respond.

There are unspecified traffic hazards on Highway 108 near Chief Fuller Road, Highway 108 near the Sugar Pine RV Park and Highway 108 near George Drive.

Carry chains and allow yourself extra time when heading to your destination.