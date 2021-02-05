51st COVID-19 Death In Tuolumne And 16 New Cases 7 New Calaveras Cases

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports the 51st death of a resident from Coronavirus, a man in his 90s. There are 12 new community cases and four new inmate cases at Sierra Conservation Center. The new cases appear to be isolating according to public health. One person was released from the hospital, five total are in the hospital. Active community cases increased to 92, one individual was released from isolation. As reported here seven cases have been identified among the inmates at the new Tuolumne County Jail.

The new community cases include 1 male and 1 female 17 years old and under, 1 male and 1 female age 18 to 29, 1 male and 1 female age 30 to 39, 1 male age 40-49, 3 females age 50-59, 1 male age 70-70, 2 males age 80 to 89 and 1 male over the age of 90.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,649 cases split between 2,395 community cases and 1,254 inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 44 active inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center today. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,252. The total tested number is 65,710.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports 7 COVID-19 cases with the county’s active cases increased by 7 to 65. Recoveries did not change today. The report notes COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to three Calaveras residents. Total cases are 1,770 with 800 men, 952 women, and 18 with gender not reported. A total of 149 are age 17 and under, the majority, 792 covid cases, are in the age group 18-49; and 397, an increase of two since yesterday, are over the age of 65. Calaveras public health reports it has 3,520 vaccinations, 620 more than yesterday.

Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System as detailed here yesterday. The Tiers are updated each Tuesday based on a county’s case rate and test positivity rate, the chart with more details is on our Coronavirus page here.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health notes the State recently announced MyTurn as a new COVID vaccination registration system. They will be sharing more details and information on how we and the public will be using MyTurn as our team learns more and onboards to the new system this month. The website and process are not fully functional in all counties yet, but can be viewed here: https://myturn.ca.gov/

Tuolumne Public Health continues to distribute the limited supply of vaccines, as reported here it received 800 more doses that will be distributed by Adventist Health Sonora on Saturday through a clinic at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. They also report vaccinating 600 residents yesterday. As reported here, Gov. Gavin Newsom modified the state’s coronavirus vaccine distribution to make residents 65 and older and those with preexisting conditions eligible to get a shot allocated based on the supply each county receives. Public Health plans to continue weekly vaccine clinics as vaccine supply allows. Sign up for vaccine information lists detailed in our event listing here.

Those who want to volunteer for the COVID response, specifically at vaccine clinics and the community COVID information line will find more information here: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/volunteer

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

Call for more info: The Tuolumne COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours for people who have questions or concerns, call 209-533-7440 for information. Calaveras has a COVID-19 call center at 209-754-2896 to provide community members with verified information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and other frequently asked questions.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local hospital, more information is at the regional website www.valleycovidhelp.com.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 2/3 4 2 (78)

6.8% of pop. 0 1 (74) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 2/3 65 7 (1,484)

3.8% of pop. 9 3 (1,390) 29 38,531 (30.5) Calaveras 2/4 65 7 (1,770)

3.9% of pop. 3 0 (1,682) 23 44,286 (30) Madera 2/4 1,957 78 (14,587) 9% of pop. 18 170 (12,446) 184 160,089 (73) Mariposa 2/4 16 2 (373)

2% of pop. 2 -1 (352) 5 17,795 (11*) Merced 2/4 2,230 104 (27,018) 9.3% of pop. 35 218 (24,429) 359 287,420 (111.7) Mono 2/4 100 1 (917) 6.5% of pop. NA 0 (813) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 2/4 3,949 368 (63,258) 8% of pop. 207/66 402 (58,431) 878 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 2/4 2,346 227 (46,976)

8% of pop. 262/66 343 (43,777) 853 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 2/3 82 21 (3,633)

6.9% of pop. 6 3 (2,251) 50 52,353 (53.1) Amador excludes Mule Creek State Prison from their report the % of pop. would be 7.4%

If the Sierra Conservation Center cases were excluded Tuolumne’s would be 4.3%.

10* means less than 10 deaths per month on average in that county. For other county-level statistics view our page here.