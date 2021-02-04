COVID-19 Cases Reported At Tuolumne County Jail

Inside Tuolumne County Jail View Photo

Sonora, CA — Seven cases of COVID-19 were confirmed yesterday among inmates at the new Tuolumne County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office has put out a statement, “The inmates remain in custody and are being isolated. Additionally, Inmate schedules and activities have been adjusted to reduce the risk of additional exposure.”

In addition, the office states, “In response to new cases, we will continue to follow the Health Officer’s protocols to include pre-screening, regular sanitation of facilities, providing and encouraging the use of masks. We realize family, friends and acquaintances of inmates entrusted to our care, may be concerned for their health and wellbeing. We are taking all steps to ensure everyone inside our facilities is receiving the necessary medical treatment.”

The sheriff’s office says it is working closely with the public health department to conduct contact tracing.