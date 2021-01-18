California Pauses Using Large Batch Of Moderna Vaccine

Sacramento, CA — The state’s epidemiologist urged health officials to stop using a certain batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after some people had severe allergic reactions.

Epidemiologist Erica Pan says, “A higher than usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine administered at one community vaccination clinic.”

The specific clinic was down in southern California, according to the state’s public health department. “Fewer than 10” people required medical attention following the allergic reaction. More than 33,000 doses from this lot were distributed to 287 providers across the state, and they arrived between January 5-12. The state has not been notified of any other cluster or individual issues related to the lot.

The Tuolumne County Public Health Department put out a related statement today, “We were notified on Sunday that a higher than usual number of adverse events were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine which was administered at a vaccination clinic outside of Tuolumne County. Out of an extreme abundance of caution, providers are recommended to pause the use of this lot of Moderna vaccine while the CDC and FDA review the situation. Tuolumne County Public Health has received some of this lot number and it has been put aside and will not be used at this time.”