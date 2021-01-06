18 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County, New Testing Site

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports 18 new community COVID-19 cases and no additional inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) today. Two SCC inmates are hospitalized. One of the new community cases is hospitalized, the remaining individuals appear to be isolating at home, one person who had previously been released from isolation is now hospitalized for a total of four hospitalized. Nine individuals have been released from isolation according to public health officials.

Tuolumne County has been approved for a traveling COVID-19 testing team to be shared with Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. At this time, a testing site is planned to be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. The sites are expected to begin operations late next week with the first day in Tuolumne on January 14th. Public health officials say they are awaiting confirmation of the start date in Groveland as the 18th is a holiday. Tuolumne site will also not be open on January 21st due to a location scheduling conflict. Appointments will be able to be scheduled at the same LHI website as the site at the fairgrounds and individuals can select the site location when making an appointment www.lhi.care/covidtesting and walk-ins will also be available.

Blueprint data was updated today and Tuolumne County continues to meet the Purple Tier criteria, though the case rate (25.4) and test positivity rate (7.7%) but they note it has decreased a bit. Tuolumne is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of today, Tuesday has 0% of normal ICU bed capacity is available and remains under the Stay at Home Order. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information page here.

Today’s community cases in Tuolumne County residents include 1 male and 3 females in their 20s, 1 male and 2 females in their 30s, 3 females in their 40s, 4 males and 1 female in their 50s, and 1 male and 2 females in their 60s.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,063 cases including 1,118 inmate cases. Total recovered community cases are listed as 1,791 and there are 132 active community cases. There are 261 active cases among the over 2,000 SCC inmates and no deaths. SCC also oversees over 800 inmates at 16 Conservation Camps throughout Central and Southern California. A total of 22 deaths of Tuolumne County residents have been attributed to COVID-19. Total tested 22,055.

Vaccine distribution continues to individuals in Phase 1A including the second doses of vaccine for individuals who received their first dose several weeks ago in Tuolumne County. Interim Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko provided the Board of Supervisors an update detailed here. Public health says they are reviewing those who have registered to volunteer through the California Disaster Healthcare Volunteers (DHV) and are asking any licensed clinical staff who are licensed out of state, and are interested in volunteering to assist with vaccinations to please email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.us to discuss enrollment in DHV and licensing approvals.

Mariposa County Public Health reports they are preparing to finish the Phase 1A tiers this week and they say phase 1B will include individuals 75+ years old, the workforce in education, childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture, those 65-74 years old with underlying health conditions and/or a disability, and workers in transportation and logistics; industrial, residential, and commercial sectors; critical manufacturing; incarcerated individuals; and homeless/unhoused.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 1/4 4 4 (71)

6.3% of pop. 1 1 (64) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 1/4 189 17 (1,198)

3.1% of pop. 25 67 (964) 22 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 1/5 128 45 (898)

2% of pop. 5 37 (748) 22 44,286 (30) Madera 1/4 2,924 338 (11,128) 6.9% of pop. 41 554 (8,087) 117 160,089 (73) Mariposa 1/5 54 10 (277)

1.5% of pop. 2 5 (219) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 1/4 3,642 958 (20,402) 7.1% of pop. 57 945 (16,496) 264 287,420 (111.7) Mono 1/5 123 4 (669) 4.7% of pop. NA 68 (542) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 1/5 6,063 2,744 (49,306) 6.3% of pop. 224/87 913 (42,571) 672 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 1/4 3,775 455 (36,255)

6.4% of pop. 355/61 512 (31,849) 631 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 1/5 123 86 (3,045) 5.8% of pop. 2 77 (1,782) 22 52,353 (53.1)

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Wearing a Face Covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.