An Additional 99 COVID-19 Cases In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras Public Health

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County is reporting 99 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. This chart breaks down the total 853 cases by zip code, gender and age:

Calaveras County COVID-19 numbers by zip code, age and gender 12-29-20202

Public Health also reported that it is currently working to resolve a discrepancy between the number of COVID-19 cases reported by the department compared to those reported by the state. In its written coronavirus update health officials gave this explanation, “Positive cases are reported in the state’s coronavirus tracking database. The tests reported to Calaveras Public Health are approximate. Case counts can change or even decrease due to duplicates, incorrect addresses, or individuals found not to reside within Calaveras County. One of the primary objectives of Calaveras Public Health is to protect the health of our community by contacting positive cases to confirm their status, and ensuring they have instructions to safely isolate themselves. Calaveras Public Health is working diligently to resolve case count reporting issues. This becomes more complicated as cases continue to rise, resources become more scarce, and as Calaveras Public Health prioritizes COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution efforts.”

Currently, three individuals are hospitalized and there are 120 active cases, 711 cases have since recovered while a total of 22 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county.

