Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Arriving This Week

Tuolumne County Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors received an update about COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Interim Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko said 975 doses of the Pfizer and 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived last month, and an additional 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine should come today or tomorrow. Those doses are the second shots for the initial people who were vaccinated. The shipments are divided between Tuolumne and Mariposa counties.

Tier 1 to receive the vaccine include frontline healthcare and skilled nursing facilities and tier two is direct patient care workers like home supportive services and primary care.

He was asked about the plan for eventually getting the vaccine to the masses.

While not giving a lot of specifics, Dr. Sergienko responded, “We are developing plans and we submitted our plan to the state yesterday. We are actually looking at what resources the state could help us with in terms of disseminating the vaccine because our public health staff is spread fairly thin. So we will be developing plans in conjunction with our healthcare facilities.”

More information about the vaccine can be found here. The state had earlier indicated that the vaccine will start becoming available for the general population around March or April.