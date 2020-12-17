Mid-December Holiday Events And Fundraisers

35th annual Sonora Christmas Parade View Photo

There are some festive holiday event fundraisers planned in the Mother Lode.

The Annual Mutz Bean Feed is canceled this year but you can enjoy videos from last year including a local holiday light show here, last year’s video during the Mutz Bean Feed here, and the 2018 Christmas parade here. Other local videos of events are on our video page here.

The new charity organization Chester and Push Horse Rescue is hosting a photo event with their horses. Chester and Push Horse Rescue was inspired by Chester and Push, two senior horses in need of a forever home. The rescue’s mission is to offer equestrian therapy for those suffering. To schedule a photo check out the event listing here. To order a calendar view their promotional event listing here.

There will be a Stuff the Bus this Saturday, December 19th, at the Walmart Parking Lot from 9 AM to 4 PM to benefit Grandma’s House. The event and contact details are here.

Calaveras County’s Keep the Cheer Here County-wide outdoor decoration contest extended registering continues until Dec. 18. The details are here.

The Moose Lodge is hosting a drive-thru Christmas party on December 19th from 11 AM to 1 PM. Masks and distancing will be observed, contact information is here.

Railtown State Historic Park is open but only minimally. The state also recognizes that mental health is physical health and as such, day-use outdoor areas of parks remain open. Members of the same household are encouraged to stay local and recreate responsibly in the outdoors. In addition to the day-use and parking area at Railtown the Depot Store and Holiday Baggage Car for shopping is open with limited capacity and face coverings required. Closed at Railtown are; train rides, indoor exhibits, guided tours, special events, and public gatherings.

National parks like Yosemite are also limited to visitors, the details are in the news story here.

In Downtown Sonora stores are open from 5:00-8:00 PM for extra holiday shopping this Saturday.