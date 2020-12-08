Sunny
59.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Yosemite Now Limited To Day Use Only

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite Visitors Center

Yosemite Visitors Center

Photo Icon View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park is only open from 8am-5pm, and the gates are now locked between the evening and early morning hours.

The change is in response to the Governor’s Stay At Home Order for the San Joaquin Valley region. Yosemite officials report that all lodging and campgrounds are closed indefinitely, facilities are limited, and the shuttles are not operating. The Stay At Home order will last a minimum of three weeks.

In addition, camping in wilderness areas is prohibited and overnight rock climbing is banned.

Those visiting the park during regular hours are asked to physical distance, wear a mask when around others, and stay along known paths.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert