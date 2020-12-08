Yosemite Now Limited To Day Use Only

Yosemite Visitors Center View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park is only open from 8am-5pm, and the gates are now locked between the evening and early morning hours.

The change is in response to the Governor’s Stay At Home Order for the San Joaquin Valley region. Yosemite officials report that all lodging and campgrounds are closed indefinitely, facilities are limited, and the shuttles are not operating. The Stay At Home order will last a minimum of three weeks.

In addition, camping in wilderness areas is prohibited and overnight rock climbing is banned.

Those visiting the park during regular hours are asked to physical distance, wear a mask when around others, and stay along known paths.