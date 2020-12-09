61 New COVID-19 Cases in Tuolumne County, Update On Previous Death

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health has confirmed 61 new COVID-19 infections and released new details on its 14 confirmed death related to the virus reported yesterday.

The deceased was a previously hospitalized COVID-positive male in his 60’s. Public health relays that all of today’s cases are isolating at home. They include 7 males and 8 female under 20 years old, 2 male and 4 females in their 20s, 3 males and 4 females in their 30s, 1 male and 6 females in their 40s, 2 males and 4 females in their 50s, 5 males and 7 females in their 60s, one male and female each in their 70s, 3 males and 2 females in their 80’s and one male in his 90s. In addition, five individuals are hospitalized, 17 cases have been released from isolation, including one previously hospitalized individual.

The county has a total of 1,321 cases including 16 inmates with 266 active cases and 1,025 recovered. Total known tests 18,057. Tuolumne County’s case rate has been updated to 36.3 per 1,000 population and its test positivity rate is reported as 12.6%, remaining in the state’s most restrictive tier. The county is also part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of Tuesday has 5.6% of ICU beds available. It is the lowest of the state’s five regions due to five of the eleven counties in the region having zero bed capacity, bringing the region’s numbers down. Those counties are San Joaquin, Fresno, Kings, Madera, and San Benito. However, Tuolumne and Calaveras counties have the highest capacity in the region at 50% each, according to state figures. That low bed percentage has triggered the Regional Stay at Home Order. As detailed here the new Regional Order is a protective measure to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the community and hospital frontline workers. Actions now impact ICU capacity 3-4 weeks from now. View the regional ICU statistics by visiting our COVID-19 Information page here.

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Wearing a Face Covering appropriately; Cover your mouth and nose any time you are in public or around those who aren’t in your household bubble.

Washing Your Hands; Wash for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or wash thoroughly with hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

Physical Distancing; Maintain at least 6 feet between you and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Avoid Gatherings; The more people you meet with, the higher your risk of getting infected or of you infecting someone else.

Public health says “If each of us can wear a mask, and follow the other measures mentioned above, we can all help keep our community healthy, keep our businesses open and our economy moving forward.”

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is now open 7 days a week. Appointments are strongly recommended. Please visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting to make an appointment.

The Business Recovery Webinar will be moved to this Wednesday, December 9 at 6:00 PM to ensure timely sharing of pertinent Shelter in Place information.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

Free flu shots are available Tuesday at the Tuolumne Health Department at 20111 Cedar Rd in Sonora from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 2 and up. Call 209-533-7401