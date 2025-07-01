Tuolumne County Library And Recreation Director Exits

Sonora, CA — Eric Aitken, Tuolumne County’s Director of Library and Recreation Services, has resigned from the position.

A statement from Acting CAO Roger Root notes, “After twenty-two years of full-time employment with Tuolumne County, Eric Aitken, Director of Library and Recreation Services, has resigned. During his time with Tuolumne County, Mr. Aitken has been a dedicated employee serving the community through both recreation and library programs and working to make Tuolumne County a happier, healthier, and safer place.”

We reported earlier that Aitken stepped into the Director of Library and Recreation Services leadership role in April of last year after previously serving in other capacities.

Liz Peterson, the Deputy County Administrator, will step into the position until a permanent replacement is hired. Currently, in the midst of the busy summer season, the county reports that the library and recreation programs will continue to function normally.

The announcement comes two weeks after the board of supervisors on June 17 went into closed session to do a performance review of the position.