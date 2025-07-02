Calaveras Fire Chief Urges Motorists To Slow Down

Calaveras Consolidated Fire Chief Richard Dickinson View Photo

Valley Springs, CA— Calaveras Consolidated Fire Chief Richard Dickinson is asking motorists to slow down for the safety of everyone on the roadways, including firefighters.

Dickinson, in a social media post, stated that Highways 12 and 26 have become a “significant threat to everyone.” He also pointed to an increase in head-on collisions in the Valley Springs area over the last year that have resulted in deaths and major injuries.

“Your firefighters are asking everyone to slow down, put their phones down, avoid passing cars to get to their destination a few minutes quicker, and have situational awareness,” relayed Dickinson.

Just last week, we reported here that a CHP San Andreas Unit officer stopped a sports car going 102 on Highway 49 in Calaveras County. In this incident, the CHP warned drivers to slow down or face a hefty ticket.

Find Fire Chief Dickison’s entire statement below:

Over the last year, there has been a significant increase in head-on collisions in the Valley Springs area that have resulted in deaths and major injuries to members of our communities.

Your firefighters are asking everyone to slow down, put their phones down, avoid passing cars to get to their destination a few minutes quicker, and have situational awareness.

Highways 12 and 26 have become a significant threat to everyone and have raised concerns among community members and your local firefighters.

Fire engines struggle to reach emergencies, as vehicles do not pull to the right side of the road to let emergency vehicles pass through traffic.

Drivers must pay attention to the road conditions in their vehicles’ front, back, and sides. Checking out while driving, along with reckless driving, is unacceptable.

The life you save may be yours!

Fire Chief

Richard Dickinson