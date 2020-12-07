Stay At Home Order Now In Effect For Region

COVID - 19 Stats View Photo

Sonora, CA — The available ICU bed capacity for the greater region has dropped to 6.6-percent, according to public health officials.

A stay at home order for the San Joaquin Valley area (including Mother Lode) took effect at midnight and it will continue for at least the next three weeks.

It was triggered when available ICU bed capacity fell below 15-percent. Counties were given a short window of time to implement it.

A recent myMotherLode.com blog by Tuolumne County Health Director Michelle Jachetta details what it means for businesses. Click here to read it.

Over the weekend, Tuolumne County had 54 new cases, including 30 on Saturday and 24 on Sunday. There was one new death, bringing the total to 13.

The weekend’s new cases include:

Under 20: Males – 3 Females – 3

20s: Males – 2 Females – 7

30s: Males – 1 Females – 9

40s: Males – 3 Females – 7

50s: Males – 3 Females – 4

60s: Males – 2 Females – 6

70s: Males – 3 Females – 0

80s: Males – 0 Females – 1

90s: Males – 0 Females – 0

The state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is now open 7 days a week. Appointments are strongly recommended. Visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting to make an appointment.

The COVID-19 call center is open Mon-Fri 9 AM to 5 PM and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information. People with concerns about new or worsening symptoms can also call the Adventist Health Sonora COVID-19 Triage Line at 209-536-5166 to speak to a nurse or other clinician.