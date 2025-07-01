Reported Mariposa Missing Man Is Actually Fugitive On The Run

Mariposa, CA — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive search for a reported missing man, Nathan Baptista, over the past couple of days.

It included local search and rescue officials, helicopter support, and an off-highway vehicle unit. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reports, “Ground search teams covered over 500 miles of rugged and remote terrain in an effort to locate Nathan, who was reported to our office to be an ‘At Risk Missing Person.’”

On Sunday, when reported missing, the sheriff’s office put out an alert asking for tips from the public.

However, the Sheriff’s Office now states, “Simultaneously, we had our Investigations Unit working other leads. Through that investigation, it was learned that Nathan had current pending federal charges.”

Clarke Broadcasting had reported in June of last year that Baptista was indicted after allegedly forcibly raping and strangling a former Yosemite National Park employee after meeting her that same day.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has now shifted its search from an “at-risk missing person” to an “absconding fugitive from federal law enforcement” who is likely no longer in the county. Out-of-area surveillance footage has confirmed that his truck and dirt bike have since been spotted in the Fresno area.

Baptista currently has an active federal warrant issued by the U.S. Marshals Office.

The sheriff’s office believes that Baptista is on the run, and anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the local law enforcement office closest to them.

Sheriff Jeremy Briese says, “Thank you to all the hardworking staff in our office, including our amazing volunteers. The extensive logistics, time, effort, and energy that these cases require do not go unnoticed.”