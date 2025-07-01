TUD Emergency Water Conservation Restrictions Ended

Sonora, CA— Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) reports it has lifted its customer water conservation restrictions due to emergency PG&E repairs.

The district asked customers to use less water over the weekend because of emergency repairs by the utility to its flume. To perform the repairs, the Main Tuolumne Canal Flume, which supplies water to TUD’s system, was shut off on Friday, June 27, 2025. The work was expected to be finished on Monday, June 30, 2025, but as reported here yesterday, PG&E crews were still working on repairs, and completion was delayed until midday Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Crews continued walking water down the ditch system on Monday throughout the evening.

Just after 3 p.m. today, TUD told Clarke Broadcasting, “PG&E completed the emergency repairs to its flume and water is again flowing to the TUD system. TUD’s water conservation restrictions have been lifted.”