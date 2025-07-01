DUI Suspected In Monday’s Fiery Fatal HWY 108 Crash

CHP patrol car View Photo

Jamestown, CA— DUI is suspected in the fiery head-on crash on Highway 108 in Jamestown on Monday evening (6/30).

As we reported, the crash occurred at around 5:25 p.m., north of Sierra Rock Road. The CHP reports that an unidentified 63-year-old male from Modesto was driving a 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup truck southbound on Highway 49. Coming in the opposite direction was 70-year-old Jan Ruff, of Sonora, driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. They disclosed that for an unknown reason, the driver of the GMC truck crossed over the double yellow lines in front of Ruff’s truck, hitting it head-on.

“The driver of the GMC was not wearing his seatbelt, causing him to be ‘pinned in’ and the GMC caught on fire,” according to CHP spokesperson Officer Joshua McKernan. “The flames were extinguished by fire personnel; however, the driver of the GMC suffered a fatal injury resulting from this crash.”

Ruff suffered moderate injuries in the crash. McKernan noted, “Drugs and/or alcohol are suspected to be a factor,” as this crash remains under investigation.