Third TUD Water Rate Increase Takes Effect

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District Board of Directors approved a five-year water and wastewater tiered rate increase in mid-2023.

The biggest jump was in year one. For example, a residential water customer with a 1-inch or smaller meter saw an $18 increase effective August 1 of 2023. It went up another $2.14 on July 1st of 2024, and it goes up an additional $2.05 today. There is also an 11-cent increase in the quantity charge.

In addition, a residential wastewater customer will see a 46-cent increase in the monthly base rate, starting today. The district heard strong opposition from many customers in 2023 but argued that the rate hikes were needed to ensure long-term water reliability and safety.

Rates will also edge up in July of 2026 and July of 2027.