Tuolumne County COVID-19 Report Another Death And 16 New Cases

The San Joaquin Valley Region currently only has 6.3% of its ICU beds available. View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health is reporting another death, bringing its total to 14 related to COVID-19, and 16 new cases today.

The deceased was a previously hospitalized COVID-positive individual. An investigation is underway and public health says more details will be released when known. All of today’s cases appear to be isolating at home. They include no males and one female under 20 years old, one male and 2 females in their 20s, one female in her 30s, 1 male and 3 females in their 40s, 3 females in their 50s, 2 females in their 60s, one male in their 70s, and one male in hos 90s. In addition, 51 previously isolated cases have been released from isolation.

The county has a total of 1,260 cases including 16 inmates with 222 active cases with 1,008 recovered. Total known tests 17,885. Tuolumne County is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that has 6.3% of ICU beds available activating the Regional Stay at Home Order. As detailed here the new Regional Order is a protective measure to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the community and hospital frontline workers. Actions now impact ICU capacity 3-4 weeks from now. View the regional ICU statistics by visiting our COVID-19 Information page here.

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Wearing a Face Covering appropriately; Cover your mouth and nose any time you are in public or around those who aren’t in your household bubble.

Washing Your Hands; Wash for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or wash thoroughly with hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

Physical Distancing; Maintain at least 6 feet between you and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Avoid Gatherings; The more people you meet with, the higher your risk of getting infected or of you infecting someone else.

Public health says “If each of us can wear a mask, and follow the other measures mentioned above, we can all help keep our community healthy, keep our businesses open and our economy moving forward.”

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is now open 7 days a week. Appointments are strongly recommended. Please visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting to make an appointment.

The Business Recovery Webinar will be moved to this Wednesday, December 9 at 6:00 PM to ensure timely sharing of pertinent Shelter in Place information.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

Free flu shots are available Tuesday at the Tuolumne Health Department at 20111 Cedar Rd in Sonora from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 2 and up. Call 209-533-7401

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Alpine 12/3 6 6 (57) 3 4 (51) 0 Amador 12/6 107 23 (582) 11 0 (436) 16 Mariposa 12/7 27 0 (159) 4 5 (129) 3 Calaveras 12/4 107 58 (556) 4 26 (427) 22 Madera 12/7 1,362 163 (6,940) 17 126 (5,488) 90 Merced 12/7 2,249 746 (13,637) 70 399 (11,194) 194 Mono 12/7 121 8 (366) NA 0 (242) 3 San Joaquin 12/7 1,897 375 (27,844) 199/50 471 (25,417) 530 Stanislaus 12/7 2,744 414 (24,461) 209/47 263 (21,271) 446 Tuolumne 12/7 222 16 (1,260) 6 51 (1,008) 14