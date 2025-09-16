Yosemite Updates: Lightning Fires Burning In Park

Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park updates the latest on several lightning strike fires.

Park fire officials report that one, the Kibbie Fire, has been contained, and the other, the Breeze Fire, continues to burn at a slow rate of spread. They added, “Depending on fire activity, the Breeze and Kibbie fires may be visible from White Wolf, Ten Lakes Trail, Cherry Lake, Lake Eleanor, Crane Flat Lookout, or other northern locations within Yosemite National Park.”

Fire officials provided these current fire activity updates:

KIBBIE:

Location: 5 miles northwest of Hetch Hetchy Reservoir

Elevation: 7,300’

Discovery date: August 26, 2025

Cause: Lightning

Size: 20 acres

Status: 100% contained

Trail Closures: None

BREEZE:

Location: 1 mile northeast of Hetch Hetchy Reservoir

Elevation: 7,530’

Discovery date: August 25, 2025

Cause: Lightning

Size: 15 acres

Status: 5% contained

Trail Closures: None

Of note, all other fires have been declared out, including West, Morrison, Long, Wegner, Harden, Porcupine, Coyote, Unicorn, Indian, Mildred, Emeric, Roosevelt, Dome, Nevada, Cascade, Chilnualna, and Depot.