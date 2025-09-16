Striping Work Delays Traffic In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

Murphys, CA — Currently underway and continuing through next Tuesday, there will be roadway striping in various areas of Calaveras County.

The work is taking place in Murphys, San Andreas and Valley Springs. It is a rolling operation, and travelers who come upon it will experience delays.

The Annual Striping Program is being done by Chrisp Company, who is under contract with the Calaveras County Department of Public Works.

The county is asking for patience from residents during the work. Crews will be active during the daylight hours of 7 am – 6pm.