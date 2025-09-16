Groveland Man Arrested For Vehicle Theft

Jamestown, CA – A Groveland man was arrested after being found on a stolen motorcycle in Jamestown.

A CHP officer watched as a motorcycle passed by without a license plate recently in the area of Highway 49/108 and turned on his lights and siren to make a traffic stop. Riding the bike was 43-year-old Benjamin Franklin Denson.

During the stop, the officer found out the bike was listed as an outstanding stolen vehicle. Subsequently, Denson was arrested without incident for vehicle theft and possession of stolen property.