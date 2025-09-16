Clear
93.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Groveland Man Arrested For Vehicle Theft

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP-Sonora-Unit-Logo

CHP-Sonora-Unit-Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA – A Groveland man was arrested after being found on a stolen motorcycle in Jamestown.

A CHP officer watched as a motorcycle passed by without a license plate recently in the area of Highway 49/108 and turned on his lights and siren to make a traffic stop. Riding the bike was 43-year-old Benjamin Franklin Denson.

During the stop, the officer found out the bike was listed as an outstanding stolen vehicle. Subsequently, Denson was arrested without incident for vehicle theft and possession of stolen property.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 