Man Drowns At Lake Don Pedro

Don Pedro, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a drowning that occurred Sunday morning at Lake Don Pedro in the area of the Moccasin Point.

62-year-old Mitchell Rogers reportedly went underwater while swimming a rope out to an unattended boat and did not resurface. The sheriff’s office reports that a search was conducted and Rogers’ body was located underwater, about two hours later.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and family members were notified. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The Turlock Irrigation District has confirmed that Rogers was an employee of the district and was working at Lake Don Pedro at the time of the incident.