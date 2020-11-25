One Death, 28 New COVID-19 Cases In Calaveras

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras Public Health reports 28 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death attributed to the virus. The death is a male between 18-49 years of age who resided in District 1 who tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to recover.

The newly identified cases include one female and four males between 0-17 years of age, six females, five males, and one unspecified between 18-49 years of age, three females and six males between 50-64 years of age, and one female and one male over the age of 65. There are eight cases to report in District1, one case in District 2, five cases in District 3, nine cases in District 4, and five cases in District 5.

The county currently has a total of 450 confirmed coronavirus cases made up of 241 females and 208 men and one not specified. There are 50 active cases with 378 since recovered. The age group with the most cases continues to be 18-49 at 183 followed by 65 plus at 140. Sadly, 22 people have died from COVID-19 related deaths in the county. The county was moved from the orange or “moderate” risk level tier 3 to the red “substantial” tier 2, a more restrictive tier on the state’s 4-tier COVID-19 system. This means that some indoor operations will be allowed to be open with modifications like a limited number of people allowed inside.

Everyone is at risk for COVID-19 and should take precautions to avoid getting exposed to the virus. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. This means that they may be hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or may even be fatal. COVID-19can be very serious and Calaveras Public Health asks that you follow the safety guidelines. With the holidays fast approaching, Calaveras Public Health urges the public to remain cautious. The safest way to gather during the holidays is to spend time with people in the same household and gather virtually with family and friends who aren’t from your household. To keep yourself and your loved ones safe, follow the Guidelines for Gatherings and tips for a healthier holiday season.

Public Health shares that contact tracing is a way to slow the spread of COVID-19. When a person tests positive for COVID-19, those who they had close contact with while they were infectious are called by Calaveras Public Health contact tracers. Contact tracers call to help people safely self-quarantine because they care deeply about the health of the community. “We do not track your phone, microchip you, or separate families. A contact tracer will never ask for your social security number, bank account number or credit card information. We do our best to answer your questions and connect you to resources.”