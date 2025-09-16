Vigils Planned In Tuolumne County In Honor Of Charlie Kirk

Logan Cross speaks to Tuolumne County Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — During the first hour of today’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting, several people came up and spoke about Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

During the public comment period, community members are allowed to speak to the board of supervisors about any topic not on the regular agenda.

There were nearly a dozen supporters of Kirk who talked, and also a few people who voiced concerns about some of his past statements.

One of the supporters was Logan Cross, who recently founded a Turning Point Chapter at Columbia College, and he invited everyone to attend a vigil he is hosting this Sunday, from noon until 3 pm in downtown Tuolumne at the park. He stated, “It is going to be to honor his legacy, and all that he did, and to encourage more people to get involved.”

Supervisor Steve Griefer also stated that a vigil will take place a day earlier, Saturday, in Sonora. Griefer said, “There is a non-partisan vigil that will be at Courthouse Park from 12-3. I encourage everyone to come. I am not the host of it, but somehow I became the host of it, so I will make sure everyone has their opportunity to come and speak. The best thing you can do is look to your left, and look to your right, and realize we are all in the same boat. This is the greatest country on the planet, and people are literally dying to get into this country for the freedoms that we have.”

Supervisor Jaron Brandon, Griefer, and Anaiah Kirk also spoke about the need for the community to come together and have tough conversations. Griefer referenced posts going around social media and made statements indicating that both he and others can do better.

Brandon added, “I think we have a lot of extreme individuals and extreme comments, and if we judge groups by individuals, and we stop talking, then we live in a world full of fear and strangers. That’s not the community I grew up in, that I represent, and that I know. We are at a crossroads in a moment of time where something violent and horrific has happened. I think it is a listening opportunity, and an opportunity for togetherness.”

Supervisor Kirk has also raised concerns about social media algorithms spreading divisiveness and added that he has reached out to people with differing opinions to have coffee and conversations about issues where there is disagreement. Kirk said, “I am committed to conversation. I have four children, and they are watching how I react to this. That is why I was quiet for over a week. We have to react properly for our children. I want to tell my kids that I am going to go have coffee with somebody who I think hates me, and I want to be able to come back and say that even though we don’t agree, we can have conversations.”

No board actions were taken at today’s meeting following the Charlie Kirk discussion, as it was an un-agendized discussion, spurred by local community members.