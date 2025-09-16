Sonora Hires New Fire Chief

Brittan Gregory, Sonora Fire Chief View Photo

Sonora, CA — The City of Sonora has picked Brittan Gregory to be the next Fire Chief.

Gregory, who has been serving as a captain with the Sonora Fire Department since 2017, will replace the recently retired Aimee New.

Interim Chief Gary Colson told the City Council at this week’s meeting that Gregory emerged as the top candidate during an extensive interview process. He was born in San Mateo in 1990 and moved with his family to Twain Harte in 2003. He attended Twain Harte Elementary and later Summerville High, graduating in 2009. He was a volunteer with the Tuolumne County Fire Department, later went to CAL Fire, and then joined the City of Sonora as a fire captain.

Chief Gregory is married to his wife Sandra, and together they are raising three children: Calen (16), Braxton (9), and Brodhi (4). He will assume the role in early December, following the hiring process to fill his captain position and the addition of a new fire engineer to address department vacancies.

Mayor Ann Segerstrom says, “The City of Sonora looks forward to Chief Gregory’s leadership as he takes on the vital role of serving and protecting our community. Welcome, Chief Gregory.”