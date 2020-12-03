COVID-19 Report, Two Deaths And 24 New Cases In Tuolumne County

layering protective and healthy habits can help limit the spread of germs View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Public Health reports two new deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the county’s total deaths to eleven.

The deceased have been identified as two males. One individual was in his 50’s and the other was in his 70’s. Both men had underlying medical conditions while also previously having been hospitalized.

The 24 new cases are all isolating at home. They include 1 female and no males under 20 years old, 2 females and 3 male in their 20s, two of each gender in their 30s, 1 female and no males in their 40s, 1 female and a male in their 50s, 5 females, and no males and an unknown gender in their 60s, 3 females and 1 male in their 70s, no females and a male in his 80s and none in their 90s.

Ten cases remain hospitalized and eleven previously isolated cases in the county were released from isolation today. There are 258 active cases, 843 recovered and 1,128 total including 16 inmates. Total known tests 17,233.

Tuolumne County remains deep in the purple tier with a case rate of 48.3 and test positivity rate of 10.8%. Public Health Officials ask everyone to stay home as much as possible due to the expected hospital surge statewide as detailed here.

Tuolumne County Public Health shares “Good news is that the test used at the Optum/LHI site is an anterior swab, meaning they don’t go as far up your nose to get the sample!”

Testing is recommended:

As soon as possible if you are experiencing symptoms also self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

Every 14-28 days if you regularly work or interact with the public

5 days after travel or interaction with others outside of your household

If you have been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case, (aim to test 4-6 days after exposure)

It is still good to schedule at least one COVID-19 test a month

Tuolumne County Public Health also debunk mask myths:

Myth: Masks are harmful to your health.

False: Masks are not a health risk for the majority of people. The masks being recommended for the average person are cloth masks. They are not tight-fitting and allow airflow while still blocking droplets. If your cloth mask is tight-fitting, you’ll need to find a larger option. Since oxygen can get in, carbon dioxide can get out! The average person will not be wearing a mask for extended periods of time during the day. If you are in a public-facing position it is important to step away when possible and hydrate, put on lip balm, etc.

The Optum/LHI state test site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds has increased their capacity as detailed here. The site is now open seven days a week. Appointments are strongly recommended. Make your appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information. People with concerns about new or worsening symptoms can also call the Adventist Health Sonora COVID-19 Triage Line at 209-536-5166 to speak to a nurse or other clinician.

Free flu shots are available Tuesday at the Tuolumne Health Department at 20111 Cedar Rd in Sonora from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 2 and up. Call 209-533-7401

Tier 3: Substantial County/Date

Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Alpine 11/30 4 1 (51) 2 4 (47) 0 Amador 12/1 64 7 (494) 8 8 (415) 15 Mariposa 12/2 19 4 (143) 5 0 (121) 3 All Retail, Malls Common areas must be closed, 25% capacity Museums, Restaurants, Places Of Worship At 25% capacity or 100 people, depending on which is fewer. Gyms & Fitness Centers Must be at 10% capacity Open Indoors Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers With Modifications Not Permitted: BARS, WINERIES, BREWERIES, ETC. Not allowed unless meals are offered, Wineries outdoor only with modifications

Cardrooms outdoor only w/ mod.

Offices Remote Tier 4: Widespread County Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU New (Total Recovered) Deaths Calaveras 12/1 75 48 (498) 6 23 (401) 22 Madera 12/2 1,057 81 (6,427) 22 10 (5,284) 86 Merced 12/2 1,678 321 (12,427) 64 84 (10,564) 185 Mono 12/2 55 5 (294) NA 0 (233) 3 San Joaquin 12/2 1,884 720 (26,784) 150/39 537 (24,381) 519 Stanislaus 12/2 1,960 225 (22,624) 210/39 219 (20,234) 430 Tuolumne 12/1 258 24 (1,128) 10 11 (843) 11 25% Capacity All Retail except standalone grocers, Malls (Common areas & food courts closed) Outdoor Only Restaurants, Museums, Places Of Worship, Gyms & Fitness Centers All Levels- Critical/essential Infrastructure always open with modifications. Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers Open With Modifications Not Permitted: BARS, WINERIES, BREWERIES, ETC. Amusement Parks, Not allowed unless meals are offered, Wineries and cardrooms outdoor only with modifications, Offices Remote