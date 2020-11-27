Regional COVID-19 Testing Site Expands Hours

COVID-19 testing site at Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Tuolumne County View Photos

Sonora, CA — In response to the uptick in COVID-19 cases, the free testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is now open seven days a week.

Up until today, it was only open five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday. The hours are 7am-7pm. The Tuolumne County Public Health Department notes that a plan is in development to start offering increased testing capacity at the site starting next week.

Appointments are currently needed for a test, and you can make one by clicking here. Results are typically provided within a few days.

There were 67 new cases of COVID-19 in Tuolumne County on Tuesday and 35 more on Wednesday. The public health department did not release new figures yesterday on the Thanksgiving holiday.