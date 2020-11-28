73 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Over Two-Day Period

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Health Department says that 10 new coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday and 63 on Friday.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information. People with concerns about new or worsening symptoms can also call the Adventist Health Sonora COVID-19 Triage Line at 209-536-5166 to speak to a nurse or other clinician. Adventist Health Sonora continues to implement its surge plan, and has a triage tent set up outside the hospital.

The Optum/LHI state test site will be offering increased testing capacity beginning next week at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. It is also now open seven days per week. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Make your appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.