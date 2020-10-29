Another Death Under Investigation In Tuolumne County, Three New COVID Cases

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Health Officials released that a recent death of a 50-year-old male resident is under investigation in their Covid-19 report. The individual was hospitalized. Yesterday’s report has been clarified to share that the individual who passed was a male in his 60’s who had underlying medical conditions and had been hospitalized for COVID-19. Public health states, “We extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”

Tuolumne Public Health reports three new cases today all are in isolation. Four Covid-19 positive individuals remain hospitalized. Three previously isolated individuals have been released from isolation. Known Tuolumne tests: 12,785, total positive 288, active cases 20, total recovered 248. A total of 14 inmates who have recovered are included in Tuolumne County’s number of positive cases.

The state COVID-19 testing site is moving to Sonora. Beginning next Tuesday November 3, free testing is available to all at the Motherlode Fairgrounds. Appointment slots between 7 AM and 7 PM are now available at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123. Public health states, “People are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this resource and get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19, have been in close contact with confirmed cases, have recently traveled, have had close contact with others outside of their household, and test routinely if they work in high risk settings such as healthcare, corrections or congregate care facilities or if they have frequent interactions with the public through work or other community engagement.”

In July as reported here Tuolumne County had 34 active COVID-19 cases in isolation but has not had over 21 active cases before July or since August. Tuolumne is at Tier 3 Orange, tier levels are assessed and updated on Tuesdays. Many factors are considered when addressing risk categories in the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses other than the numbers in the chart below more details are here.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 10/26 0 0 Amador 27 10/27 2 1 Calaveras 8 10/23 3 0 Mariposa 2 10/28 1 1 Madera 330 10/28 20 8 Merced 307 10/27 41 22 Mono 8 10/28 2 0 San Joaquin 883 10/28 84 29/7 Stanislaus 317 10/27 28 53/13 Tuolumne 20 10/29 3 4 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 3 (+0) 3 0 Amador 259(+2) 301 15 Calaveras 316(+6) 342 18 Mariposa 75 (+0) 79 2 Madera 4,651(+6) 5,057 76 Merced 9,110(+38) 9,572 155 Mono 174(+5) 182 2 San Joaquin 20,613 (+76) 21,988 492 Stanislaus 16,999 (41) 17,714 398 Tuolumne 248(+3) 288 6

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site currently located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds will be moving to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora at the end of October. The site will be open for testing beginning Tuesday, November 3. Appointments can be made for testing beginning a few days before opening day at www.lhicare.com/covidtesting.

The testing site at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is open Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community