Upcoming Halloween Themed Events

There are some Halloween-themed events planned for this weekend.

Entries for the Spooktacular Halloween Coloring Contest are due tomorrow, October 30. Draw a scary pizza with your favorite toppings. Add some sausage snakes or a bat or something really crazy and drop it off at the Tuolumne County Arts at the Sonora Inn with your contact information and the Kiwanis of Sonora may be contacting you! This Saturday the Kiwanis are hosting a Pizza Dinner that feeds a family of four a Scary Pizza, Haunted Chopped Salad & Ghostly Dessert Cupcakes. Pick up is at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds more details are in the event listing here. The local Kiwanis group notes due to the Covid Pandemic, fundraising events have been postponed or canceled but their programs need to continue. The Kiwanis have planned these events to not only provide safe Halloween activities but help our community move, “Onward Together.”

Railtown 1897 is ready for “Trains, Tracks & Terror!” this weekend. The new event is described as a scary Halloween drive-thru where cars follow a pre-planned route through the Railtown 1897 property. Drivers will be guided to go beyond the gates, along the side of the historic Roundhouse, past the turntable where the Locomotive will be steamed up, and ‘spooked’ out, with a skeleton crew and scary scenes will be projected through windows and doorways. The drive will go to the tri-dam machine shop that is not normally available for public viewing. Along the way, guests will experience a variety of scary yet entertaining vignettes while listening to a spooky audio broadcast through FM car radios. More details are here.

The Jamestown Promotion Club invites kids 12 and under to bring their carved or decorated pumpkin for a chance to win prizes. Location details are in the event listing here.

The Junction Shopping Center has sold out of their reserved times for ticket holders to trick or treat Saturday at their various businesses. The Saturday (Socially Distanced) Halloween Parade required preregistration for a time slot, a scheduled arrival time, and participants will be wearing a badge and receive a clean candy collection bag. Details about California’s guidelines for celebrating safely are detailed here.

Dia de los Muertos in Murphys was canceled as was the City of Sonora’s “Trick or Treat Street”