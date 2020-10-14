State Releases Halloween Guidance During COVID-19

CA Halloween Guidance View Photo

The State of California is dissuading trick or treating this year and has released a list of alternative Halloween activities.

We reported earlier that many local events like the City of Sonora’s “Trick or Treat Street” are canceled this year in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Alternatives, per the state of California, include:

Joining online parties for costume contests or pumpkin carving

Enjoying activities from your car like drive-through Halloween displays or drive-in movies

Having fun at home with scary movies, a candy scavenger hunt, or turning your home into a haunted house

Putting on costumes and going on a physically distanced walk with your household

Dressing up your home or yard with Halloween decorations

The state is also asking people to only celebrate Dia de los Muertos activities with members of your household.

Alternatives include:

Placing altars outside or in a front-facing window so they can be seen from a distance

Creating virtual altars online that can be shared through email or social media

Creating altar cards that can be sent in the mail

Visiting cemeteries only with your household. Wear masks and physically distance from others. Limit time you spend there.