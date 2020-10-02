Celebration Of Life To Be Held For Local Teen Murdered In Sonora

Scene of shooting in a parking lot at Sonora High School View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — The family of 17-year-old Eric Aguiar reports that he will be laid to rest this weekend.

Aguiar, a Jamestown resident and Sonora High student, was murdered by gunshot the evening of September 16 in a parking lot on School Street. We reported last weekend that 20-year-old Joshua Rodriguez of Tuolumne was arrested in connection after fleeing to Utah.

Aguiar’s family relays that an open to the public celebration of life and graveside burial service will be this Saturday, October 3, from 3-6pm. It will be held at the Carter’s Cemetery located near Carter Street and Cemetery Lane in Tuolumne.