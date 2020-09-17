Homicide Investigation In Sonora Following Death Of Teen

Sonora Police Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is investigating a murder of a 17-year-old that occurred shortly before midnight.

The PD reports that dispatch received several calls regarding shots fired in the area of School Street around that time. When officers first responded to the area, they could not locate anyone. However, a friend of the victim called shortly afterward to let the PD know that the victim was shot, and he was at the hospital. The 17-year old male later succumbed to his injuries, according to the PD. No additional information is being released by officials at this time due to the ongoing investigation.