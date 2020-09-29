Motorcycle Rider Killed In HWY 108 Crash Identified

Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP has released the name of the man that died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 108 in the high country.

The fatal wreck happened in the two o’clock hour on Saturday, Sept. 19th near the Clarks Fork Road intersection, between the Donnell Vista and Dardanelle in Tuolumne County, as initially reported here. Three days later, the CHP reported that the rider was a 36-year-old man from Pine Grove but would not release his name pending notification of family, as detailed here.

Today, the coroner revealed the deceased is Jonathan Michael Andrus. The CHP reports Andrus was eastbound on the highway when for unknown reasons he lost control of the 2017 Aprilia motorcycle he was riding. It went off the roadway down a 40-50 feet embankment and then smashed into a tree. First responders were able to reach him and administer CPR, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.