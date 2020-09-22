Man Killed In Highway 108 Motorcycle Accident

Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP has been investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Highway 108 in the high country near Clarks Fork Road.

It happened Saturday at 1:30pm. The CHP reports that an unidentified 36-year-old Pine Grove man was riding a 2017 Aprilia motorcycle westbound when he lost control and went off the highway’s northern edge. The motorcycle traveled 40-50 feet down an embankment and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation and the rider’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.