A Fatal Crash On HWY 108

Tuolumne County, CA — Sadly a motorcycle rider has died after plummeting over a cliff on Highway 108 in Tuolumne County.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday near the Clarks Fork Road intersection, between the Donnell Vista and Dardanelle. The CHP reports that the bike went off the highway and 50 feet down a steep hill. First responders were able to reach the rider and administer CPR, while and an air ambulance was headed to the scene, according to the CHP. Unfortunately, the rider succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The individual’s name is not being released pending notification of family. The wreck remains under investigation.