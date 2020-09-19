Forest Services Lifts Wildfire Danger Order For Stanislaus National Forest

SONORA, CA – The Stanislaus National Forest is reopening again to public access after the Pacific Southwest Region rescinded its regional closure order.

On Tuesday, forest officials had extended the order to last through the weekend, as reported here. This order had restricted activities on the forest to limit fire risk while allowing visitors access to day-use sites and allows camping in some developed campgrounds. The order was rescinded at 8 a.m. this morning. However, fire restrictions remain in place at all elevations in the forest. Those included prohibiting any ignition sources, including campfires, propane or gel-fuel stoves, and smoking materials.

Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken has signed Forest Order STF-16-2020-19, Temporary Camping, Occupancy and Use Restrictions, which prohibits recreational target shooting and dispersed camping in the moderate and high fire hazard areas on the forest, but opens the forest for day use between sunrise and sunset, and authorizes some camping in some developed campgrounds.

The current forest order outlines authorized activities on the forest-based on the three fire hazard zones normally in use for fire restrictions. Refer to the forest order map for hazard area locations.

In addition, hunters with valid California Fish & Wildlife permits and tags are authorized to hunt in permitted zones. Be aware that campfires and campstoves are not authorized anywhere in the forest. Know where your permitted zones are before you travel to the forest.

High Fire Hazard Area (Zone A, generally lower elevation; red areas on map) prohibits:

No camping in any areas, including dispersed and developed campgrounds

No overnight stays

No campfires, propane or gel fuel campstoves, no smoking materials

No target shooting

Visits to day use areas from dawn to dusk are authorized.

Moderate Fire Hazard Area (Zone B, generally mid elevation zone; beige areas on map) prohibits:

No dispersed camping in all areas

No campfires, propane or gel fuel campstoves, no smoking materials

No target shooting

Visits to day use areas from dawn to dusk are authorized.

Camping is authorized in developed campgrounds only. For a list of open campgrounds visit the Stanislaus National Forest web page at https://www.fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.

Low Fire Hazard Area (Zone C, generally high elevations; green areas on map)

No campfires, propane or gel fuel campstoves, no smoking materials

No target shooting

Visits to day use areas from dawn to dusk are authorized.

Developed and dispersed camping is authorized