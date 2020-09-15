Stanislaus National Forest Closure Order Extended

Sonora, CA — Today is when the closure order, related to high fire danger in the Stanislaus National Forest, was originally set to expire.

However, the Forest Service reports that the Regional Forester Randy Moore has extended the order through September 21. The order also impacts many other forests in the state, in addition to the Stanislaus. There continues to be several major wildfires burning across California, and officials note that it is very smoky, and the air quality is unhealthy, across forest areas.

The closure includes all public access recreation spots, trails, and campgrounds.

