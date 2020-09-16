Hunting Season Impacted By Forest Closure

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Sonora, CA — The closure of the Stanislaus National Forest, and other federal forest lands across the state, will impact hunting season.

General deer hunting season is opening for many zones across the state this coming Saturday, but forestlands are off-limits because of the closure order (related to fire danger) that is set to expire on Monday.

In response to the issue, Chief David Bess, Deputy Director of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement Division, says, “We know that hunting opportunities will be impacted throughout the state, but no hunting opportunity is worth a human life.”

He notes that California law prohibits CDFW from refunding deer tag application fees, and adds, “But refunds may be issued for select elk, pronghorn antelope and bighorn sheep tags. Additionally, some premium deer, elk, pronghorn antelope and bighorn sheep tags may be returned to CDFW with a request to have preference points reinstated and one preference point awarded for the species for the current hunt year.” Tag return and preference point eligibility requirements and additional information may be found on the CDFW’s website.