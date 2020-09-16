Second Day With No New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Health officials are reporting a second day without any reported coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday (Sept.15) there were zero cases, as reported here, and today makes it two consecutive days without a confirmed case. This allows the county to stay in the orange Moderate Risk category on the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses with yellow being the least restrictive. The county is in Tier 3 and to remain at this level must not show a spike in the number of cases and the percentage of positive tests case for three weeks. Click here for additional reporting regarding the 4 Tier system.

To date, the county has administered 10,945 COVID-19 tests. There are 216 total confirmed coronavirus cases in the county. Of those, one person remains hospitalized, six cases are active and 193 have recovered. A total of three deaths have been attributed to the virus with a possible fourth fatality still being investigated.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face-covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community

