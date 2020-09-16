Three More COVID-19 Deaths Attributed Calaveras Nursing Home Outbreak

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-9-15-20 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – The death toll continues to rise at a San Andreas nursing home as Calaveras County also reports more positive COVID-19 cases.

Public Health officials have confirmed three additional fatalities at the Avalon Health Care San Andreas. They include 1 female and 2 males all over the age of 65. All individuals tested positive for the virus. Health officials say no additional information is available about these individuals due to state privacy laws.

“Family and friends of the Calaveras residents who passed away from COVID-19 face a future without their loved one. Our deepest sympathies go out to those currently grieving,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “We must continue our efforts to slow the spread of the virus and protect our most vulnerable people. It requires everyone to work together from local businesses to each and every individual. Take action to protect yourself, your family, and your community. Practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and avoid any gatherings where physical distancing and masking is not being followed.”

The county also reported seven additional coronavirus cases, including 1 female and 2 males between 18 to 49 years of age, 1 male between 50 to 64 years of age, and 3 females over 65 years of age. Three of the cases were in District 1 and there were two cases each in Districts 3 and 5.

“Calaveras County remains among California Counties where the county risk level is substantial. This means that some indoor business operations are allowed to proceed with specific modifications. People can help Calaveras lower its risk by taking necessary steps to prevent being exposed to the virus,” added Dr. Kelaita.

As reported here last Friday the county recorded eight deaths at that same care facility and a week before that five, as detailed here. However, currently, the county is only confirming 13 deaths related to COVID-19 as it awaits official cause of death reports. The county has 305 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 279 individuals have since recovered while 13 cases remain active.