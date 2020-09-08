Calaveras County Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases

September 8 COVID-19 case report View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras reports 13 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday, September 4. Of the 13 new cases, eleven are linked to an outbreak among residents of Avalon Health Care San Andreas. A total of 19 have been linked to that outbreak. There is no update on the five reported deaths at the Avalon Health Care facility. Calaveras Public health states any deaths suspected of being from COVID-19 are not shared with the public until Calaveras Public Health has received an official cause of death from a physician, coroner, or other official. This helps prevent any errors in reporting. More details were released Friday here.

Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer says “The current outbreak within Avalon has accelerated our increased rate of COVID-19 infections for the whole county. Addressing this situation is our top priority. Calaveras County is still among California Counties where the county risk level is substantial. This means that some indoor business operations are allowed to proceed with specific modifications. We must remain vigilant. People can help Calaveras lower its risk by taking necessary steps to prevent being exposed to COVID-19.”

As detailed here Calaveras County is in Tier 2, the Red and Substantial Risk category of the new 4 risk level system with Purple being the 1st and highest risk.

The 13 new cases include The additional cases include 1 female between 0 to 17 years of age, 1 female between 50-64 years of age, and 7 females and 4 males over 65 years of age. There were 11 cases reported in District 1, and Districts 2 and 5 each had one case. There were no cases to report in Districts 3 and 4.

To date, Calaveras County has 286 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 253 have since recovered while 31 cases remain active. There have been two confirmed deaths related to coronavirus in the county and two are currently hospitalized.

The best ways to avoid exposure to the virus are to:

Stay home if you are sick

Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when around others

Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.