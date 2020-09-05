Five Dead In Avalon Health Care San Andreas COVID-19 Outbreak

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-9-4-20 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – While Avalon Health Care San Andreas has informed Calaveras County that five COVID-19 positive residents died, public health officials have not added the deceased to its tally.

In its COVID-19 written update, health officials explain, “Calaveras Public Health undertakes a thorough and formal review of any death to ensure accurate and official information is reported to the public. Any deaths suspected of being from COVID-19 are not shared with the public until Calaveras Public Health has received an official cause of death from a physician, coroner, or other official. This helps prevent any errors in reporting. Once a death is confirmed it will be added to our biweekly COVID-19 numbers shared with the public. Calaveras Public Health is not reporting any additional deaths in the current reporting period.”

Public health also reported 16 new cases of coronavirus in the county. Five of those cases are linked to the nursing home outbreak where enhanced testing of residents and staff continues.

The gender, age and district breakdown of the16 cases, include 1 female between 18 to 49 years of age, 4 females and 2 males between 50-64 years of age, and 3 females and 6 males over 65 years of age. There were 9 cases reported in District 1, 1 case in District 2, 2 cases in District 4, and 4 cases in District 5.

Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita acknowledge his concern for the further spread of the virus over the holiday weekend, “I want to thank all of the local businesses and workplaces who are following the state’s protocols for reopening. There is significant concern that a lack of continued social distancing and face-covering use during this Labor Day weekend could result in further outbreaks.” Dr. Kelaita advised, “Remember that being around people who aren’t part of your household puts you at risk for COVID-19. It’s important to find ways to celebrate the holiday while protecting yourself, your family, or your community from the spread of COVID-19, Practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and avoid any gatherings where physical distancing and masking is not being followed.”

Currently, as reported above the county still acknowledges only two deaths related to coronavirus. There is a total of 273 confirmed cases with 233 that have since recovered while 38 cases remain active. The county remains in the substantial category in the state’s 4-tier system, detailed here.