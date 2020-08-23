Roadwork On Highway 4, 49, 108, 120

A few areas of Caltrans work scheduled this week in Tuolumne and Calaveras will delay travel for some commuters. For road closures in the Groveland/Moccasin/Coulterville area due to the Moc Fire view our most recent news about the fire.

On Highway 4, Monday through Friday, utility work between Lashkoff Place and Lower Moran Road will limit one lane of traffic. Expect a ten-minute delay, the work is scheduled between 6 AM and 6 PM.

On Highway 12 in Calaveras at the San Joaquin county line to Sierra Rose Ranch utility work on Thursday will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled from 7 AM to 5 PM.

Also in Calaveras Commute times will be lengthened for travelers that use Jesus Maria Road beginning next week and lasting for more than a month. Details are in the news story here.

At the Woods Creek Bridge and other Highway 108 bridges including Peaceful Oak in East Sonora and near the mine in Jamestown, there will be intermittent one-way traffic control for bridgework. The work is scheduled at night Monday through Friday from 8 PM to 6 AM. Work on the Stanislaus River bridge in the high country will be from 6 AM to 5 PM. Expect 10-minute delays in those areas.

On Highway 120 at the South Fork Tuolumne Bridge, one-way traffic control for drainage work Monday through Friday is scheduled between 7 AM and 6 PM.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.