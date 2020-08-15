Road Rehabilitation Project Generates Traffic Delays In Calaveras County

Road Work Ahead View Photo

Mountain Ranch, CA – Commute times will be lengthened for travelers that use Jesus Maria Road beginning next week and lasting for more than a month.

The Calaveras County Public Works Department has hired VSS International out of Sacramento for the road rehabilitation project that runs Monday, August 17 to September 22. During that time, there will be temporary road closures and “major traffic delays” on Jesus Maria Road in various sections of the roadway. The hours of operation will be weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 pm., each day. Road officials encourage motorists to find alternative routes.

Public works released this synopsis and schedule for the project:

Project Description: This project includes full-depth reclamation with cement, the application of asphalt rubber chip seal, fog seal, sweeping, and the application of slurry seal and striping. The general phasing for the work is as follows (all dates are tentative):

Full Depth Reclamation from 8/17/20 to 9/8/20 –The road will be pulverized and graded. Impacts include temporary road closures and delays and may require residents to use alternate routes to enter or exit driveways. Flaggers will be present to assist with traffic.

Chip Seal and Fog Seal from 9/9/20 to 9/11/20 – These applications require temporary road closures and lane closures and will require a break time to be driven on. This may also require residents to use alternative routes to enter or exit driveways. Flaggers will be present to assist with traffic.

Slurry Seal from 9/15/20 to 9/18/20 – Temporary road closures and lane closures. Expect delays from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. This process requires the material to dry for 2-3 hours before it is ready for traffic. This may also require residents to use alternative routes to enter or exit driveways. Flaggers will be present to assist with traffic.

New Striping and Markers from 9/21/20 to 9/22/20 – Placement of new striping and markings to the road. No delays to residents are expected.

Questions on the project can be directed to the public works dept. at (209) 754-6401.