Natural Bridges Trail To Temporarily Close

Sonora, CA — Those planning on hiking the Natural Bridges Trail at New Melones Lake tomorrow will find it closed.

The Bureau Of Reclamation (BOR) has report it will temporarily close the trail beginning Sunday, August 23 until further notice. In a written press release, Bureau spokesperson Mary Lee Knecht gave this reason for the closure, “The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has requested the closure due to limited resources of emergency services for this unprecedented fire season.”

There is no word on how long this closure will last. Clarke Broadcasting tried to contacted Knecht, but has not yet heard back. The sheriff’s office responded to a text and is awaiting a further response.

The popular trail reopened in June after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as reported here.

The natural attraction has been drawing a huge number of visitors since it reopened with more vehicles parked along Parrotts Ferry Road causing traffic problems. Also, last month, after several rescues had to be made due to injuries at the trail and access to the area was limited. As reported here, the sheriff’s office worked out a deal with BOR where the bureau agreed to provide access through a combination-locked gate to a fire emergency route using an old stagecoach path off Parrotts Ferry Road to get to victims faster.